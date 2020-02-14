Global  

Manchester City banned from Champions League for two seasons by Uefa

Daily Star Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Manchester City banned from Champions League for two seasons by UefaManchester City have been handed a two-year ban from UEFA from the Champions League in a punishment never seen before
News video: Manchester City banned from Europe for two years

Manchester City banned from Europe for two years 02:11

 Ben Ransom has the latest from Manchester as City get banned from Europe for two years for breaking UEFA's financial fair play rules.

Man City banned from Europe: What next? [Video]Man City banned from Europe: What next?

Chief news reporter Bryan Swanson explains the implications after Manchester City were banned from Europe for breaches of UEFA's financial fair play rules.

City banned from Europe: Key facts [Video]City banned from Europe: Key facts

A look at the key facts as Manchester City are banned from Europe for two year for breaching UEFA's fair play rules.

Man City banned from Champions League for two seasons and fined €30m by Uefa

Manchester City have been banned from participating in the Champions League for two seasons and fined €30m by Uefa over "serious breaches" of Financial Fair...
Independent

Manchester City banned from Champions League for two seasons over FFP

Manchester City banned from Champions League for two seasons over FFPManchester City have been banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons by Uefa and fined €30m after they were found to have seriously misled...
New Zealand Herald

