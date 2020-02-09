Global  

Get ready for spring training as FOX Sports Sun replays 4 of the Tampa Bay Rays' best games from 2019

FOX Sports Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Get ready for spring training as FOX Sports Sun replays 4 of the Tampa Bay Rays' best games from 2019FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to replay four of the best Rays wins from last season.
Rays meet with Tampa officials, team doubles down on Tampa Bay-Montreal sister city concept

Rays meet with Tampa officials, team doubles down on Tampa Bay-Montreal sister city concept

 Rays ownership says it could end with Tampa Bay losing baseball completely if the shared city proposal doesn't work out.

