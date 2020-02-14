Global  

Yankees GM Brian Cashman: Astros' sign-stealing 'definitely' affected the game

Newsday Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
"I don't think anyone can disagree with that, even though they may try," Yankees GM said.
Yankees GM Cashman suspected Astros were stealing signs.

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman had suspected that the Houston Astros had been breaking rules against electronic sign...
Seattle Times

