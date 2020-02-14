Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Manchester City Banned From UEFA Champions League For Next Two Seasons Following Financial Fair Play Violations

Manchester City Banned From UEFA Champions League For Next Two Seasons Following Financial Fair Play Violations

SoccerNews.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
An earthquake has shaken Manchester City on Valentine’s Day. One that will leave long-term, constant ramification in one of the most successful clubs in the Premier League over the past decade. The Citizens have been punished by UEFA due to constant, consistent violations to the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. As a result, Manchester City […]

The post Manchester City Banned From UEFA Champions League For Next Two Seasons Following Financial Fair Play Violations appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man City European ban: The complete story [Video]Man City European ban: The complete story

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains how Manchester City's European ban got to this stage and how Manchester City plan to fight it.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 07:34Published

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Manchester United [Video]Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Manchester United

Chelsea hope to remain fourth in the Premier League after facing Manchester United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man City given two-year European ban for 'financial fair-play breaches' (UEFA)

Manchester City have been banned from European competitions for the next two seasons for "serious financial fair-play breaches", the Union of European Football...
France 24

Man City face desperate battle to keep Pep Guardiola following Uefa ruling

Man City face desperate battle to keep Pep Guardiola following Uefa rulingAll eyes will be on Pep Guardiola's future following Manchester City's ban from the Champions League with Juventus said to be keen on the Spaniard
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

markstevens_cfc

Mark Stevens RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Manchester City have been banned from European competitions in 2020/21 and 2021/22 by UEFA. 3 seconds ago

Garaadahmed1_

antonioooooooooo RT @DeludedBrendan: When you ask Pep Guardiola how many years Manchester City are banned from the Champions League for https://t.co/Dmx57… 3 seconds ago

Alexenic16

Alex 🎒 RT @brfootball: BREAKING: UEFA announce Manchester City have been banned from the Champions League for two seasons and fined €30 million ht… 4 seconds ago

kev_af

KevOnEverything RT @Aubazettes: Wenger started working for FIFA and in few months now Manchester City are banned from the Champions League so we can finish… 4 seconds ago

CreasyLopez

Creasy Lopez RT @RobHarris: BREAKING: Manchester City banned from Champions League for two seasons by UEFA and fined 30 million euros 4 seconds ago

marthaarellanox

Martha RT @XavsFutbol: Manchester City banned from the Champions League for two seasons right ahead of the Madrid clash. When Zizou returned to Ma… 5 seconds ago

LonerganMartin

martyunited RT @FutbolBible: How many seasons are Manchester City banned from the Champions League, Pep? 😂 https://t.co/lggRYJEcXC 8 seconds ago

joel_biostat

Peter Pancreatitis RT @ESPNFC: Manchester City banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons ❌ https://t.co/ue5nRWwsnv 9 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.