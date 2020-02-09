Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sheffield United set for Champions League? What Manchester City’s ban means for rest of the Premier League

Sheffield United set for Champions League? What Manchester City’s ban means for rest of the Premier League

talkSPORT Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Manchester City have been rocked by the news that they will be banned from European competition for the next two seasons. The Premier League champions were found by a UEFA investigation to have committed “serious breaches” of financial regulations. Man City BANNED from Champions League and Europa League for next TWO seasons According to European […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UEFA bans English giants Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons [Video]UEFA bans English giants Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons

Manchester City hit back saying the case was "initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 03:15Published

Man City European ban: The complete story [Video]Man City European ban: The complete story

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains how Manchester City's European ban got to this stage and how Manchester City plan to fight it.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 07:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man City European ban reaction: ‘You can say goodbye to Pep Guardiola’, claims talkSPORT host

Manchester City’s ban from European competitions for the next TWO seasons will spell the end for Pep Guardiola at the club, according to talkSPORT’s Jamie...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Sheffield United beats Bournemouth, Man City game called off

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United beat Bournemouth 2-1 in Sunday’s only English Premier League game after Manchester City’s match with West Ham...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

mirultheworld

mirvl RT @ESPNFC: 1️⃣ Liverpool - 73 2️⃣ M̶a̶n̶ ̶C̶i̶t̶y̶ ̶-̶ ̶5̶1̶ 3️⃣ Leicester - 49 4️⃣ Chelsea - 41 5️⃣ Sheffield Utd - 39 Every Sheffield U… 14 seconds ago

ChronicAgency

The Chronic Agency Sheffield United in the Champions League would be the best thing in football since Leicester City won the PL. https://t.co/1KRmTXUmyA 15 seconds ago

nmoran00

Dago @DanThomasESPN Will Sheffield United make it out of the group stage of next years Champions League? 58 seconds ago

SamJr008

Shahryaar Mirza RT @lufcethan: de bruyne, aguero, mahrez, sterling, bernardo silva and laporte arriving at sheffield united next season to win them the cha… 1 minute ago

FuckTrim4Ever

DG Odds on a Leicester city Vs Sheffield United champions League final 2021? #askpaddy @paddypower 2 minutes ago

alwaysonastagdo

youngmrd RT @90min_Football: UEFA confirm that 5th place in the Premier League will now qualify for the Champions League - The chances of Sheffield… 2 minutes ago

GargantuannBoro

Thomas 🇦🇹 With City banned from the champions league, does that mean whoever finishes 5th gets champions league? So potent… https://t.co/N80F5nzMz2 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.