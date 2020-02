Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the president of cross-LOC Traders' Association, Tanveer Ahmad Wani, in New Delhi after disclosures by arrested DSP, Davinder Singh. Tanveer is alleged to have funded Naveed Babu, operational commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was arrested along with Davinder Singh and three others in the DSP's car on January 11, on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.