LaLiga president Javier Tebas has voiced his opinion that UEFA banning Man City from European competition is a positive sign for football The post LaLiga president explains why UEFA had no choice but to ban Man City appeared first on teamtalk.com.



Recent related videos from verified sources This cyclist has been slammed after he was filmed riding with one hand on the handlebar and the other holding a young CHILD - wi SWBRcyclist - by Conor Gogarty and Sarah Lumley This cyclist has been slammed after he was filmed riding with one hand on the handlebar and the other holding a young CHILD - with neither wearing a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:05Published on December 19, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this TEAMtalk The LaLiga president supports UEFA's decision to ban Manchester City. https://t.co/0v00D6JG00 36 minutes ago The World News LaLiga president explains why UEFA had no choice but to ban Man City https://t.co/HcBVWeULNf 38 minutes ago