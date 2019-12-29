Haaland scores again as Dortmund beats Frankfurt to go 2nd

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his ninth goal in six games for Borussia Dortmund as they swept past Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday. Achraf Hakimi ran the game from right back for Dortmund, cuing up Lukasz Piszczek to score the opening goal. Jadon Sancho made it 2-0 with a solo […] 👓 View full article

