FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans being investigated for allegedly using a racial slur

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
A complaint filed by the MLS Players Association alleges FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans used racial slur. MLS, team is investigating incident.
High School Basketball Coach Finds Racial Slur Scrawled on Car After Game [Video]High School Basketball Coach Finds Racial Slur Scrawled on Car After Game

The Placer County Sheriff`s Office says car vandalism discovered after a high school basketball game is being investigated as a hate crime.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:13Published


FC Cincinnati coach resigns

FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans has resigned amid an investigation into his alleged use of racial slurs. Jans resigned as head coach of the Major League Soccer team...
bizjournals


HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans being investigated for allegedly using a racial slur https://t.co/DRnS9zOl0n 16 hours ago

marc_rademaker

Marc_Rademaker🚜 ….Really ridiculous, Ron Jans is absolutely not a racist, this is a character murder of a very nice person !! Most… https://t.co/rAMCGtb9Gn 16 hours ago

ENQSports

Enquirer Sports RT @Enquirer: Paul Daugherty: Why in 2020 do we still need to remind people not to use racial slurs? https://t.co/5dUkl5Rck4 17 hours ago

Enquirer

Enquirer Paul Daugherty: Why in 2020 do we still need to remind people not to use racial slurs? https://t.co/5dUkl5Rck4 17 hours ago

BurnItDownPod

Burn It All Down RT @ENQSports: FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans' alleged use of racial slur is being investigated. He's stepping away from team. https://t.co/N… 3 days ago

CBS6

WTVR CBS 6 Richmond Major League Soccer is investigating a complaint against FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans and Jans has stepped away fro… https://t.co/A9min8FdJI 3 days ago

fox13

FOX 13 News Utah Major League Soccer is investigating a complaint against FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans and Jans has stepped away fro… https://t.co/CUO95xWhBh 3 days ago

BayCoalition

BayAreaProgressiveCoalition RT @PBrennanENQ: #FCCincy head coach Ron Jans being investigated for allegedly using a racial slur https://t.co/TaQOYEcaPz via @enquirer/@E… 3 days ago

