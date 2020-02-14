Global  

Andre Gomes: Everton midfielder to make comeback in practice match

BBC Sport Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Everton's Andre Gomes will make his comeback in a practice match on Sunday - just 105 days after suffering a fractured dislocation to his ankle.
Andre Gomes set for Everton return vs Arsenal after overcoming horror leg break

Andre Gomes set for Everton return vs Arsenal after overcoming horror leg breakAndre Gomes suffered a horror ankle injury in Everton's home game with Tottenham in November but is set to return
Daily Star

Everton boss Ancelotti says fit-again Gomes is available for Arsenal clash

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes could return to action this weekend following a horror injury if manager Carlo Ancelotti decides Sunday’s Premier League clash...
Belfast Telegraph

