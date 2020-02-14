Global  

What Man City's UEFA ban means and what happens next

ESPN Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Manchester City were handed a two-year ban from UEFA competition, but the club has vowed to appeal. Gab Marcotti breaks down just what's at play.
Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here? [Video]Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here?

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of financial regulations. Here..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

'Man City ban does not make difference' [Video]'Man City ban does not make difference'

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists any potential ban for Man City will not affect his side's chances of reaching the Premier League top four.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published


Explained: What Man City's UEFA ban could mean for Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers news - Wolves are among the Premier League teams in the race for European football
Sutton Coldfield Observer

Man City banned from Champions League for next two seasons

Manchester City are banned from European club competitions for two seasons by Uefa.
BBC News

