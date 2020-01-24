Global  

Wolves 0-0 Leicester: Brendan Rodgers pleased with draw

BBC Sport Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is pleased with his side's "deserved" point against Wolves after Hamza Choudhury was sent off 14 minutes from the end.
