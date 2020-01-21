Global  

Cody Bellinger: Astros 'stole the ring' from Dodgers in 2017 World Series

azcentral.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Bellinger, a Hamilton High School product and the 2019 National League MVP,  was dismissive of apologies from members of the Astros.
 
Dodgers Fans React To Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal [Video]Dodgers Fans React To Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal

The Angels have released a chunk of tickets to Dodgers fans for the home opener against the Astros, who famously stole signs the year they beat the Dodgers in the World Series.

LA City Council Demands MLB Award 2017, 2018 World Series Titles To Dodgers In Wake Of Cheating Scandal [Video]LA City Council Demands MLB Award 2017, 2018 World Series Titles To Dodgers In Wake Of Cheating Scandal

The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday approved a resolution asking for Major League Baseball to award the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles to the Dodgers after an investigation determined that the..

Bellinger: Altuve stole MVP from Yankees’ Judge

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cody Bellinger thinks Houston’s José Altuve stole the 2017 AL MVP award from the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Astros swiped that...
Bellinger, Bauer, GMs assail Astros’ scam and recent apology

NL MVP Cody Bellinger called out José Altuve and the Houston Astros for swiping their trophies and said he suspected they kept scheming last season, too. “One...
