Zack Kassian suspended 7 games for kicking opponent

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian was suspended seven games by the NHL on Friday for kicking an opponent in the chest. Kassian swung his right leg and kicked Tampa Bay forward Erik Cernak in the chest during a game Thursday night. He was offered an in-person hearing that allowed the department […]
