*Hamilton:* The first day of India's practice match against New Zealand XI turned out to be just another day in the office for Cheteshwar Pujara. The pitch had a tinge of green, the bounce was spongy and the NZ XI pace battery had plenty of zip. India slumped to 5-3 before crashing to 38-4 inside 90 minutes. The situation ...

Recent related news from verified sources Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari shine on day one of India's practice game against New Zealand XI *Hamilton:* Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari registered knocks of 92 and 101 respectively as India was bowled out for 263 on day one of the practice game...

