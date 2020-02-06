Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tour Game | Hanuma Vihari: There was a lot of grass cover and we lost four early wickets

Tour Game | Hanuma Vihari: There was a lot of grass cover and we lost four early wickets

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
*Hamilton:* It won't be an exaggeration to say that even an inter-school match in India would draw more people than at Seddon Park here on Day One of the practice game against New Zealand XI on Friday. In fact, there were more people in the media box than in the stands.

Choosing to bat, India lost Prithvi Shaw (0), Mayank...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Stunning drone footage of the rolling landscapes of Iceland

Stunning drone footage of the rolling landscapes of Iceland 02:23

 This is the stunning drone footage of the rolling landscapes of Iceland including the filming location of 'Game of Thrones'.The video shows the picturesque landscape in cinematic quality as Cristian Rudolph's drone shows the location in all its natural beauty.Keen eyed fantasy fans will recognise...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shoe business founded in 1920 by twins now run by their twin grandsons [Video]Shoe business founded in 1920 by twins now run by their twin grandsons

A family-run shoe business started by twin brothers a century ago has celebrated 100 years of trading -  with their identical twin grandsons now at the helm.DB Shoes was founded by Jack and Bill..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published

Pilot who bought new-build home for £500k says it's plagued with problems [Video]Pilot who bought new-build home for £500k says it's plagued with problems

A furious homeowner has condemned developers after she spent almost £500,000 on a new-build 'dream home' - only to find it is PLAGUED with drainage and electric faults. Airline pilot Lucy..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

PS4 game Dreams is an amazing creation tool with an exposure problem

PS4 game Dreams is an amazing creation tool with an exposure problem“Under a Snowy Moon” by hook-line dreamer. Dreams is a game about creating games. And not just games, but music, animation, and art, all through powerful...
The Verge


Tweets about this

weRcricket

Cricket.com Hanuma Vihari hits ton to prop up India in warm-up game. South Africa call off Pakistan tour to manage player workl… https://t.co/apfGqe8HAT 17 hours ago

zeeshan_naiyer

Zeeshan Naiyer - ज़ीशान नैयर ذیشان نير RT @LaunchpadSports: Cheteshwar Pujara (93) and Hanuma Vihari (101) save India's sinking ship in the tour game against New Zealand XI. Scot… 1 day ago

LaunchpadSports

Sports Launchpad Cheteshwar Pujara (93) and Hanuma Vihari (101) save India's sinking ship in the tour game against New Zealand XI. S… https://t.co/4FL9PIY8Sb 1 day ago

iamVKthaheer

❤♡Virat Thaheer♡❤ RT @ESPNcricinfo: Fifties for Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara as India recover after being 38/4 in the warm-up game at Hamilton https:… 1 day ago

nclinc

NCL Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari rebuild for India after Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill bag ducks – Scott Kuggeleijn ra… https://t.co/nWtGQNAWIm 1 day ago

sri17745332

srinu RT @ITGDsports: #INDvNZXI Shaw 0, Mayank 1, Gill 0 - India's top order had a tough outing in the tour game before fighting fifties from Che… 1 day ago

nclinc

NCL Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari rebuild for India after Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill bag ducks – Scott Kuggeleijn ra… https://t.co/VniX3kTSJl 1 day ago

ESPNcricinfo

ESPNcricinfo Fifties for Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara as India recover after being 38/4 in the warm-up game at Hamilton… https://t.co/ifgjl1hIxh 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.