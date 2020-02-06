Tour Game | Hanuma Vihari: There was a lot of grass cover and we lost four early wickets

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

*Hamilton:* It won't be an exaggeration to say that even an inter-school match in India would draw more people than at Seddon Park here on Day One of the practice game against New Zealand XI on Friday. In fact, there were more people in the media box than in the stands.



Choosing to bat, India lost Prithvi Shaw (0), Mayank... 👓 View full article

