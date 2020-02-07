Common named MVP, Team Wilbon wins All-Star Celebrity Game

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Rapper and actor Common had 10 points and four steals to earn Most Valuable Player honors in the All-Star Celebrity Game as Team Wilbon beat Team Stephen A, 62-47 on Friday night. Rapper Famous Los scored 25 points and former NBA player Quentin Richardson had 12 points and 12 rebounds at Wintrust […] 👓 View full article

