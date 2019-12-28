Global  

Sky Sports pundit predicts Norwich City v Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to take another big step towards their first Premier League title with a 4-1 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday night. The Reds head into the game looking to try and continue their remarkable start to the new campaign, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having only dropped […]

The post Sky Sports pundit predicts Norwich City v Liverpool FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Farke: Playing Liverpool a 'free shot'

 Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says they have nothing to lose when they play Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

