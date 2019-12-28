Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to take another big step towards their first Premier League title with a 4-1 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday night. The Reds head into the game looking to try and continue their remarkable start to the new campaign, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having only dropped […]



The post Sky Sports pundit predicts Norwich City v Liverpool FC appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

