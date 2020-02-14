Global  

NBA All-Star Weekend 'a tribute to' legacies of Kobe Bryant and David Stern

Saturday, 15 February 2020
Pau Gasol and Sue Bird honored Kobe Bryant and David Stern in their address to the crowd before the All-Star Weekend Rising Stars game.
News video: Jennifer Hudson to perform Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson to perform Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star Game 01:15

 Hudson, a Chicago native, will perform before player introductions at the 69th All-Star Game on Sunday.

Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game [Video]Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

At Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, Jennifer Hudson belted out a beautiful tribute to honor late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant. It has been three weeks since Kobe, Gianna, and..

Michael B. Jordan honours friend Kobe Bryant in All-Star game film tribute [Video]Michael B. Jordan honours friend Kobe Bryant in All-Star game film tribute

Michael B. Jordan has eulogised his friend Kobe Bryant for a new ESPN NBA All-Star Weekend tribute.

Kobe Bryant and David Stern receive unorthodox tribute from crowd in Chicago to open up NBA All-Star Saturday

Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker twisted the usual moment of silence in honor of an NBA legend and its former commissioner
CBS Sports Also reported by Seattle Times, TMZ.com

NBA names All-Star MVP in honour of Kobe Bryant

*Los Angeles:* NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that the All-Star Game MVP award will now be called the Kobe Bryant Award as players lined up to pay...
Mid-Day


