Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bridges leads U.S. over World in Rising Stars Challenge

Bridges leads U.S. over World in Rising Stars Challenge

FOX Sports Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Bridges leads U.S. over World in Rising Stars ChallengeMiles Bridges scored 20 points and took MVP honors, Eric Paschall added 23 more and the U.S. beat the World 151-131 in the Rising Stars Challenge
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bridges leads U.S. over World in Rising Stars Challenge

CHICAGO (AP) — Miles Bridges got the All-Star weekend off to a high-flying start. So did Zion Williamson — even when his dunk attempts didn’t go in....
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.