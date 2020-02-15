Global  

Bridges leads U.S. over World in Rising Stars Challenge

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Miles Bridges got the All-Star weekend off to a high-flying start. So did Zion Williamson — even when his dunk attempts didn’t go in. Bridges scored 20 points and took MVP honors, Eric Paschall added 23 more and the U.S. beat the World 151-131 in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night. […]
