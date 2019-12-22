Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chelsea FC to let these four players leave in the summer – report

Chelsea FC to let these four players leave in the summer – report

The Sport Review Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Chelsea FC are preparing to let four first-team stars leave Stamford Bridge after confirming their first signing of the summer, according to reports. The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Blues are ready to let Olivier Giroud, Pedro, Willian and Michy Batshuayi leave the west London side in the summer. The report comes after Chelsea […]

The post Chelsea FC to let these four players leave in the summer – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs [Video]Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs

Like Mourinho, Lampard was reluctant to get too deeply involved in discussion of the abuse allegedly aimed at Rudiger, howver both bosses stood united againts any abuse of players from any team. During..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chelsea FC meet Serie A club about 23-year-old defender – report

Chelsea FC have met with Sassuolo to discuss re-signing Jeremie Boga this summer, according to a report in England. The Daily Star is reporting that the Blues...
The Sport Review

Sancho, Mertens, Cavani - Chelsea tipped to sign six players in summer transfer window

Sancho, Mertens, Cavani - Chelsea tipped to sign six players in summer transfer windowFrank Lampard will be looking to improve the quality of his squad this summer and Chelsea have been linked with an array of names ahead of the upcoming transfer...
Football.london


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.