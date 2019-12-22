Chelsea FC are preparing to let four first-team stars leave Stamford Bridge after confirming their first signing of the summer, according to reports. The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Blues are ready to let Olivier Giroud, Pedro, Willian and Michy Batshuayi leave the west London side in the summer. The report comes after Chelsea […] The post Chelsea FC to let these four players leave in the summer – report appeared first on The Sport Review.

