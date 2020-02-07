Global  

Sport24.co.za | Guardiola's future in doubt after Man City hit with UEFA ban

News24 Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola faces a huge test of his loyalty to Manchester City after his club were hit with a stunning two-year suspension from UEFA competitions.
News video: Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here?

Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here? 01:29

 Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of financial regulations. Here we look at what got the club to this point.

Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA [Video]Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions, including the Champions League, for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious..

Premier League match preview: Manchester City v West Ham [Video]Premier League match preview: Manchester City v West Ham

Manchester City prepare to take on West Ham at the Etihad Stadium, as Pep Guardiola's side look to close the wide gap between themselves and leaders Liverpool.

Man City European ban reaction: ‘You can say goodbye to Pep Guardiola’, claims talkSPORT host

Manchester City’s ban from European competitions for the next TWO seasons will spell the end for Pep Guardiola at the club, according to talkSPORT’s Jamie...
What Man City's UEFA ban means and what happens next

Manchester City were handed a two-year ban from UEFA competition, but the club has vowed to appeal. Gab Marcotti breaks down just what's at play.
SlevinBessick

Slevin Bessick Guardiola's future in doubt after Man City hit with UEFA ban☝️😂😂🤣🤣 ⁦@_TheBoss⁩ ⁦@ReaazAhmed⁩ ⁦@edwinmross⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/ADFNc1aw3j 29 minutes ago

Sport24news

Sport24 Pep Guardiola faces a huge test of his loyalty to Manchester City after his club were hit with a stunning two-year… https://t.co/rg1Bfcnyu7 1 hour ago

