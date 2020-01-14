Global  

Mason Greenwood admits he wants to emulate former Man United striker

The Sport Review Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Mason Greenwood has revealed that he wants to try and emulate Robin van Persie at Manchester United. The 18-year-old striker has found himself as a more regular fixture in the first team this season due to the Red Devils’ struggles up front. The teenager has made 21 Premier League appearances so far this season, although […]

The post Mason Greenwood admits he wants to emulate former Man United striker appeared first on The Sport Review.
