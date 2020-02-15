Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > India's Bhawna Jat qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in 20km RaceWalk event

India's Bhawna Jat qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in 20km RaceWalk event

Zee News Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The 24-year-old from Rajasthan clocked a record time of 1 hour, 29 minutes and 54 seconds to bring about her win at the Seventh National Race Walk Championships.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bhawna Jat books Tokyo 2020 berth, breaks national record in 20 km race walk event


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

itspratiktiwari

Pratik Tiwari RT @HTSportsNews: #Tokyo2020 | India’s Bhawna Jat qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in 20km race walk https://t.co/7JnaDBe2LL 6 minutes ago

pinanksanghvi

Pinank (scorpion ) RT @ZeeNews: India's Bhawna Jat qualifies for #TokyoOlympics in 20km RaceWalk event https://t.co/6vYR0yVs5L 14 minutes ago

sam40786727

sam RT @ABPNews: India's long distance runner #BhawnaJat Qualifies For #Tokyo2020 Olympics Games In 20 km RaceWalk Event https://t.co/vNYs4jm… 58 minutes ago

yespunjab

YesPunjab.com (For Punjabi follow @BawaHs) #India's #BhawnaJat qualifies for #TokyoOlympics in 20km #RaceWalk event https://t.co/wcdZYIV8Xb https://t.co/4wxwwD3Ekd 1 hour ago

ABPNews

ABP News India's long distance runner #BhawnaJat Qualifies For #Tokyo2020 Olympics Games In 20 km RaceWalk Event… https://t.co/bPy1RFBPIf 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.