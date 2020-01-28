Global  

EPL: Break brought welcome respite for players, says Jurgen Klopp

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
EPL: Break brought welcome respite for players, says Jurgen Klopp*London:* The first ever Premier League mid-season break pleased Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp as it allowed the runaway leaders to rest their aches and pains following the hectic festive period. The 52-year-old German takes his players to bottom-placed Norwich on Saturday holding a 22 point lead over two-time defending champions...
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it is important to keep the winter break in the Premier League schedule so players can re-charge their batteries for the ‘most decisive period of the season’.

Klopp defends fielding weakened team for Shrewsbury replay [Video]Klopp defends fielding weakened team for Shrewsbury replay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stands by his decision to field a weakened team in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury. He says he needs to respect the pre-agreed mid-season break.

The first ever Premier League mid-season break pleased Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp as it allowed the runaway leaders to rest their aches and pains.
