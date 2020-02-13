Valentine's Day: Ben Stokes, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, David Beckham shower love on social media

*Ben Stokes, England cricketer* "Happy Valentine's Day to Clare Ratcliffe doing this post signifies that I haven't forgotten but it may suggest that social media reminded me yesterday that it was Valentine's Day today...anyways love you always" View this post on Instagram Happy Valentines Day to ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Watch: Couples thrashed in Meerut, chased away in Ahmedabad on Valentine's Day Members of Hindu Swabhiman thrashed couples on Valentine's Day in Meerut. Workers can be seen slapping a boy in a park. They can be seen threatening couples in the park. VHP workers were seen.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15Published 2 hours ago Local knitters make hats given to babies on Valentine's Day Local knitters make hats given to babies on Valentine's Day Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Crazy little thing called love Happy St Valentine's Day to all celebrating and to those who aren't (you're not really alone with Big Brother watching, are you?). While we'll see a lot of...

Bangkok Post 1 day ago



Valentine's Day 2020: Quotes, Whatsapp, SMS, wishes that will make your partner feel special! In case you want to indulge in a little bit of PDA on social media this Valentine's Day, you can totally update your Facebook status, WhatsApp status with one of...

DNA 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this