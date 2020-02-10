Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Moeen Ali: England all-rounder says he 'finally feels back' after starring role

Moeen Ali: England all-rounder says he 'finally feels back' after starring role

BBC Sport Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
All-rounder Moeen Ali says he "finally feels back" for England after his man-of-the-match showing in the second Twenty20 against South Africa.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Moeen Ali unlikely to make England squad for Sri Lanka Test tour

Moeen Ali is expected to turn down the opportunity to come back into England’s Test side for next month’s tour of Sri Lanka while James Anderson could be...
Belfast Telegraph

Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes smash England to imposing total

Moeen Ali’s late cameo of 39 from only 11 balls propelled England to 204 for seven as they sought to level the Twenty20 series against South Africa at Durban.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Moeen Ali: England all-rounder says he ‘finally feels back’ after starring role) has been published on The Globe - https://t.co/MkmHuspoDX 8 hours ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Moeen Ali: England all-rounder says he ‘finally feels back’ after starring role) has been published on The Globe - https://t.co/GIKuJgMrJP 8 hours ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Moeen Ali: England all-rounder says he ‘finally feels back’ after starring role) has been published on Good News - https://t.co/XwJTArFaB9 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.