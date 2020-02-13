NRL Nines: Roosters defeat completes worst ever Warriors performance Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Warriors have achieved probably their worst performance at an NRL Nines competition, after a second loss on Saturday.The Auckland club lost 14-8 to the Roosters in their final pool match, after a 34-0 thrashing at the hands...

