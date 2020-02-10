Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Brendan Rodgers reacts to Manchester City's Champions League ban and how it affects Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers reacts to Manchester City's Champions League ban and how it affects Leicester City

Leicester Mercury Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Brendan Rodgers reacts to Manchester City's Champions League ban and how it affects Leicester CityManchester City are appealing a suspension from UEFA competitions after European football's governing body said the reigning Premier League champions had breached financial rules.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here?

Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here? 01:29

 Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of financial regulations. Here we look at what got the club to this point.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Man City ban does not make difference' [Video]'Man City ban does not make difference'

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists any potential ban for Man City will not affect his side's chances of reaching the Premier League top four.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published

UEFA bans English giants Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons [Video]UEFA bans English giants Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons

Manchester City hit back saying the case was "initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 03:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How many players Brendan Rodgers wants if Leicester City make Europe

How many players Brendan Rodgers wants if Leicester City make EuropeThird-placed Leicester City are on course to finish in the Champions League places and. If they make it, they would need to bolster the squad, but with how many...
Leicester Mercury

Leicester City news and transfers LIVE - Brendan Rodgers reacts to Manchester City ban, James Maddison latest

Leicester City news and transfers LIVE - Brendan Rodgers reacts to Manchester City ban, James Maddison latestLeicester City news | Leicester last night returned to Premier League action following their brief winter break, when they traveled to face Wolverhampton...
Leicester Mercury


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Brendan Rodgers reacts to Manchester City's Champions League ban and how it affects Leicester... https://t.co/pqlordbt2y 8 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Brendan Rodgers reacts to Manchester City's Champions League ban and how it affects Leicester... https://t.co/UqmMYrSZBp 8 minutes ago

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 Brendan Rodgers reacts to Manchester City's Champions League ban and how it affects Leicester...… https://t.co/55QuLP7Is2 12 minutes ago

LiveLCFC

LCFC Live If Man City's ban is upheld, the Premier League's fifth spot will earn qualification to the Champions League. https://t.co/ykxZpnwhIb 23 minutes ago

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 Brendan Rodgers reacts to Manchester City's Champions League ban and how it affects Leicester...… https://t.co/7RTMnTR5Sy 25 minutes ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Brendan Rodgers reacts to Manchester City's Champions League ban and how it affects Leicester...… https://t.co/3E4jEKHSho 43 minutes ago

LcfcNews2020

LCFCNews2020 Brendan Rodgers reacts to Manchester City's Champions League ban and how it affects Leicester...… https://t.co/oUmeOCo7Tp 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.