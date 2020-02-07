Live Super Rugby updates: Brumbies v Highlanders

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

All the action as the Brumbies host the Highlanders in Super Rugby. ‌ The Highlanders will have taken a while to get there but they know what to expect when they arrive.The side travels to Canberra to take on... All the action as the Brumbies host the Highlanders in Super Rugby. ‌ The Highlanders will have taken a while to get there but they know what to expect when they arrive.The side travels to Canberra to take on... 👓 View full article

