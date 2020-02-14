Phil Kirkbride suggests 2 Everton stars could leave in summer, one scored 8/10 rating vs Palace

Liverpool Echo writer Phil Kirkbride has suggested that Everton could look to move on Morgan Schneiderlin and Gylfi Sigurdsson this summer.



Recent related news from verified sources Phil Kirkbride reveals just how much Everton want for Crystal Palace loanee Cenk Tosun Phil Kirkbride has revealed just how much Everton are hoping to recoup for Cenk Tosun.

Football FanCast 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this