Man City launch rant against UEFA as they prepare to appeal two-year European ban

Team Talk Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Man City are preparing an appeal after being hit with a two-season ban from European football for breaching financial regulations.

News video: Man City European ban: The complete story

Man City European ban: The complete story 07:34

 Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains how Manchester City's European ban got to this stage and how Manchester City plan to fight it.

What Man City’s ban means for English Champions League spots this season

What Man City’s ban means for English Champions League spots this seasonManchester City have been handed a two-year ban from the Champions League and Europa League after infringing Financial Fair Play regulations
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.londonESPNtalkSPORTSutton Coldfield Observer

Sport24.co.za | Guardiola's future in doubt after Man City hit with UEFA ban

Pep Guardiola faces a huge test of his loyalty to Manchester City after his club were hit with a stunning two-year suspension from UEFA competitions.
News24

