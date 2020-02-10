Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both reportedly interested in signing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan in the summer and there appears to be a huge transfer battle between the Spanish giants on the horizon. However, AS believe that the Catalans hold a strong advantage over their arch-rivals from the capital. With clubs allowed to register […]



The post Barcelona have advantage over Real in Martinez race appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

