Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Barcelona have advantage over Real in Martinez race

Barcelona have advantage over Real in Martinez race

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Barcelona and Real Madrid are both reportedly interested in signing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan in the summer and there appears to be a huge transfer battle between the Spanish giants on the horizon. However, AS believe that the Catalans hold a strong advantage over their arch-rivals from the capital. With clubs allowed to register […]

The post Barcelona have advantage over Real in Martinez race appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Setien happy with Barcelona’s comeback victory over former club Real Betis

Quique Setien was pleased by the manner of Barcelona’s comeback victory at former club Real Betis as the La Liga title race heats up.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abba_lele

ABber Lele RT @barcacentre: Barcelona have their eyes on Lautaro Martínez for months now and hold a firm advantage over Real Madrid in a potential bat… 39 minutes ago

AleeyouOmar

Football Addict ☠ RT @FCBarcelonaFl: 💥 Barcelona have an advantage over Real Madrid in their battle for Lautaro Martinez. Real Madrid have 3 players occupyin… 4 hours ago

AsumeTech

AsumeTech Barcelona have advantage over Real in Martinez race https://t.co/4DDvO04Z5O https://t.co/a2i91TL1ql 7 hours ago

BarcaMedia

Barca Media 🎙 Barcelona have their eyes on Lautaro Martínez for months now and hold a firm advantage over Real Madrid in a potent… https://t.co/57BEZEvxua 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.