Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > West Brom vs Nottingham Forest LIVE commentary: Team news and exclusive talkSPORT 2 coverage from the Hawthorns

West Brom vs Nottingham Forest LIVE commentary: Team news and exclusive talkSPORT 2 coverage from the Hawthorns

talkSPORT Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Championship leaders West Brom will be looking to put more pressure on their promotion rivals when they host Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s early kick-off. The Baggies have won three straight league games to go six points clear of Leeds at the top. They take on a Forest side this weekend who would move up to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest [Video]Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest

Frank Lampard hailed Callum Hudson-Odoi for taking a “step forward” with his match-winning turn against Nottingham Forest. The 19-year-old endured a turbulent 2019 that included his England debut,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Leeds vs Bristol City LIVE commentary: Team news and exclusive talkSPORT 2 coverage from Elland Road

Leeds will be looking to hit back from their recent poor form when they host fellow promotion hopefuls Bristol City this weekend. Leeds have only taken four...
talkSPORT

West Brom v Nottingham Forest live - build-up and team news ahead of big Championship clash

Nottingham Forest matchday live - Follow the action as Sabri Lamouchi's men make the trip to The Hawthorns for a crunch clash at the top of the Sky Bet...
Nottingham Post


Tweets about this

WestBromFNH

West Brom News Hound West Brom fans love Callum Robinson but hate Keith Stroud after Nottingham Forest draw https://t.co/7bZxtPlBC1 1 minute ago

Rikoafriann

Rikoafrian West Brom 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Baggies miss out on chance to go nine clear after late equaliser https://t.co/KCWRfhoyzl 3 minutes ago

nicholasanorman

Nicholas Norman West Brom 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Baggies miss out on chance to go nine clear after late… https://t.co/9SX6AtwZKi 4 minutes ago

_HassanAhmad_

Hassan Ahmad RT @footyhsn: West Brom vs Nottingham Forest 2-2 (GOALS HIGHLIGHTS) England Championship ~ 15-02-2020 https://t.co/WTGNcnoIsf via @YouTube… 5 minutes ago

news_sufc

SuFCNews2019 West Brom fans love Callum Robinson but hate Keith Stroud after Nottingham Forest draw https://t.co/eoENhsuMqG https://t.co/VEjyTbAFci 6 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Cash rescues point for Forest amid injury-time drama at West Brom | Football Nottingham Forest capped off a roll… https://t.co/cpaAQLNjob 7 minutes ago

BenCrump84

Benjamin Crump Forest fans were delighted with the 2-2 draw. A good response after the midweek defeat to Charlton #EFL https://t.co/sk4EsuHewP 8 minutes ago

SkyFootball

Sky Sports Football Matty Cash scored a late equaliser as Nottingham Forest denied West Brom the chance to move nine points clear at th… https://t.co/kewTUHtYa5 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.