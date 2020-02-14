Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Man Utd told Juventus star would be perfect Pogba replacement

Man Utd told Juventus star would be perfect Pogba replacement

Team Talk Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Manchester United have been urged to sign a former Premier League midfielder from Juventus if Paul Pogba desires a move back to Turin.

The post Man Utd told Juventus star would be perfect Pogba replacement appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Paul Pogba has 'first choice' for next club as Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid eye Man Utd star

Paul Pogba has 'first choice' for next club as Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid eye Man Utd starPaul Pogba wants to return to Juventus as he looks to end his Man Utd career with Real Madrid and PSG also keeping tabs on his future
Daily Star


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Man Utd told Juventus star would be perfect Pogba replacement https://t.co/0VzoKXJdZ8 1 minute ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Man Utd told Juventus star would be perfect Pogba replacement https://t.co/8P6vaohZPI https://t.co/Mtl1A8wl41 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.