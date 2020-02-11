#RugbyBath RT @JohnEvely_BPost: I have arrived at Sixways - the weather is grim, kicking is going to be a lottery and we could be in for a fair few dr… 8 minutes ago John Evely Here is today’s matchday programme with centre Ollie Lawrence on the front cover. He starts at 13 today.… https://t.co/szRX70U5f6 19 minutes ago John Evely I have arrived at Sixways - the weather is grim, kicking is going to be a lottery and we could be in for a fair few… https://t.co/f5GNKwK1Ie 22 minutes ago BathRugbyNews Worcester Warriors v Bath Rugby LIVE: Game on - Warriors issue Storm Dennis warning https://t.co/yoRgxOEmwl https://t.co/DzHInBeVIo 30 minutes ago One News Page (United Kingdom) Worcester Warriors v Bath Rugby LIVE: Game on - Warriors issue Storm Dennis warning: https://t.co/7vMvSZMcnU 1 hour ago rugbynews2020 Worcester Warriors v Bath Rugby live: Game on - Warriors issue Storm Dennis warning - Rugby Union News… https://t.co/2F15kNW1rt 2 hours ago Bristol Biz Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Bath https://t.co/UiZf98r20H https://t.co/P5P2M0YReO 2 hours ago fanslive Missing the #SixNations this weekend? 😔 Well there is still plenty of rugby on 😁 Today: Harlequins Vs London Iri… https://t.co/xc7j3lZtkq 3 hours ago