Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Gypsy King ‘masturbating seven times a day’ ahead of much-anticipated February rematch

talkSPORT Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury has lifted the lid on a bizarre, and rather intimate, training method he is employing for his rematch with Deontay Wilder. The ‘Gypsy King’ will fight WBC heavyweight champ Wilder on February 22 in Las Vegas, which will be live on talkSPORT. Their first bout in December 2018 ended in a draw and […]
