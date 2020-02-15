Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Blanket labelling of dissent as anti-national hurts ethos of democracy: Justice Chandrachud

Blanket labelling of dissent as anti-national hurts ethos of democracy: Justice Chandrachud

Hindu Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Justice Chandrachud also said that use of state machinery to curb dissent instills fear, which violates the rule of law
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'Labelling dissent as anti-national hurts democracy'

Calling dissent a "safety valve" of democracy, Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday said "blanket labelling" of dissent as anti-national or...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.