Plenty of familiar faces in stacked Tournament of Hearts field

CBC.ca Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
With Jennifer Jones winning Friday's wildcard, the 16-team field is set at the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts which begin pool play on Saturday in Moose Jaw, Sask. As Devin Heroux writes, there is no shortage of veteran experience at this year's star-studded curling bonspiel.
