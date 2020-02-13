Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chicago native Marc Davis to officiate Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game

Chicago native Marc Davis to officiate Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game

Chicago S-T Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game 01:17

 Jennifer Hudson Will Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game Hudson, a Chicago native, will perform before player introductions at the 69th All-Star Game on Sunday. The NBA has also announced format changes that will honor Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. The team captained by Giannis...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lakers' All-Star Anthony Davis: 'The New Format Was Amazing' [Video]Lakers' All-Star Anthony Davis: 'The New Format Was Amazing'

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, a Chicago native, said he and his fellow NBA All-Stars liked the game’s new format, after Davis sunk the game-winning free-throws for Team LeBron against Team..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:25Published

Jennifer Hudson leads Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star game [Video]Jennifer Hudson leads Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star game

Jennifer Hudson performed and led an eight-second silence to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star game in Chicago on Sunday (02.16.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lakers’ Davis back in hometown for All-Star Game

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Davis knows smooth. He has been making basketball look easy for years, from his early days in his native Chicago all the way through to...
Seattle Times

Ranking all 24 NBA All-Stars based on how they out-performed their draft prospectus

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons are the only No. 1 NBA draft picks among the 24 All-Stars in Sunday's game in Chicago.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.