Chicago native Marc Davis to officiate Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Lakers' All-Star Anthony Davis: 'The New Format Was Amazing' Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, a Chicago native, said he and his fellow NBA All-Stars liked the game’s new format, after Davis sunk the game-winning free-throws for Team LeBron against Team.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:25Published 6 days ago Jennifer Hudson leads Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star game Jennifer Hudson performed and led an eight-second silence to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star game in Chicago on Sunday (02.16.20). Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:03Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Lakers’ Davis back in hometown for All-Star Game CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Davis knows smooth. He has been making basketball look easy for years, from his early days in his native Chicago all the way through to...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Ranking all 24 NBA All-Stars based on how they out-performed their draft prospectus LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons are the only No. 1 NBA draft picks among the 24 All-Stars in Sunday's game in Chicago.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this