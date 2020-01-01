Global  

Burnley score goal direct from corner against Southampton as Ashley Westwood effort flies straight in past Danny Ings

talkSPORT Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Burnley took less than two minutes to open the scoring against Southampton in the most bizarre circumstances. Ashley Westwood’s corner in the opening moments saw the away side take the lead – the fastest away goal in Premier League history. Burnley take the lead inside 90 seconds… And it's a disaster for the Saints! Ashley […]
