Inter Milan to demand Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann in any Lautaro Martinez transfer raid

Daily Star Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Inter Milan to demand Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann in any Lautaro Martinez transfer raidInter Milan have warned Barcelona that they will only sell Lautaro Martinez if they get Antoine Griezmann in return
Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Christian Eriksen completes his switch from Tottenham to Inter Milan.

Lautaro Martínez is having the best season of his life [Video]Lautaro Martínez is having the best season of his life

Lautaro Martínez is having the best season of his life and he's showing no signs of slowing down. And as if things couldn't get better for him, rumor has it that Barcelona is thinking about making a..

Man United refuse to spend £94m on 22-year-old Serie A star – report

Manchester United are refusing to meet Inter Milan’s lavish £94m valuation of Lautaro Martinez, according to a report in England. The Times, as quoted by The...
Barcelona have advantage over Real in Martinez race

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both reportedly interested in signing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan in the summer and there appears to be a huge transfer...
