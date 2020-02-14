Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Mike Tomlin supports Mason Rudolph, doubts Myles Garrett’s claim

Mike Tomlin supports Mason Rudolph, doubts Myles Garrett’s claim

Pro Football Talk Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rudolph: Garrett slur claim a 'bold-faced lie'

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph calls Myles Garrett's claim he used a racial slur towards him "1,000% false."
ESPN Also reported by •Pro Football Talk

Reinstated NFL Star Myles Garrett Reiterates Claim Steelers QB Called Him Racial Slur Before Attack With Helmet

Reinstated NFL Star Myles Garrett Reiterates Claim Steelers QB Called Him Racial Slur Before Attack With HelmetCleveland Browns Pro Bowler Myles Garrett doubled down twice this week on his claim that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph called him the N-word during an...
Mediaite Also reported by •Pro Football Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CSNews2019

NFL News Mike Tomlin supports Mason Rudolph, doubts Myles Garrett's claim - National Football League News -… https://t.co/XtFCjotLdu 5 minutes ago

JMash85

John P. Mascio RT @ProFootballTalk: Mike Tomlin supports Mason Rudolph, doubts Myles Garrett's claim https://t.co/UQqW96L5nE 11 minutes ago

TheSteelersFans

TheSteelersFans PFT: "Mike Tomlin supports Mason Rudolph, doubts Myles Garrett’s claim" https://t.co/Fw6pZK12MN 16 minutes ago

fantasysportsso

Fantasy Sports News Mike Tomlin supports Mason Rudolph, doubts Myles Garrett’s claim https://t.co/JTvV9poS4y https://t.co/ib5kM88uNx 26 minutes ago

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade Mike Tomlin supports Mason Rudolph, doubts Myles Garrett’s claim https://t.co/FVIRioO5PF https://t.co/e10RdP5Xsm https://t.co/cNPIJUgOml 29 minutes ago

CrankyBrownsFan

Cranky Browns Fan Cleveland Browns – ProFootballTalk Mike Tomlin supports Mason Rudolph, doubts Myles Garrett’s claim https://t.co/B8Z6yzpkCO 30 minutes ago

ProFootballTalk

ProFootballTalk Mike Tomlin supports Mason Rudolph, doubts Myles Garrett's claim https://t.co/UQqW96L5nE 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.