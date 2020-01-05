Global  

One News Page > Sports News > West Brom pegged back by Nottingham Forest as Jake Livermore avoids red card for awful tackle

West Brom pegged back by Nottingham Forest as Jake Livermore avoids red card for awful tackle

talkSPORT Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
West Brom failed to fully extend their lead at the top of the Championship as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Nottingham Forest, but Baggies midfielder Jake Livermore led a charmed life in the game. Livermore could easily have been sent off for a dangerous challenge on Forest defender Yuri Ribeiro […]
