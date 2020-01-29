Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ryan Garcia stuns the crowd with first round knock out of Francisco Fonseca and then targeting Linares, Campbell, Davis and Haney fights

Ryan Garcia stuns the crowd with first round knock out of Francisco Fonseca and then targeting Linares, Campbell, Davis and Haney fights

talkSPORT Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Ryan Garcia recorded a first round knockout for the second successive fight, with Francisco Fonseca his latest victim. The 21-year-old lightweight beat Romero Duno in November and as soon as his Nicaraguan opponent fell in Anaheim, performed a cut-throat gesture as he walked to a neutral corner. The Ringside Angle 📲 pic.twitter.com/FiTrV84Rnu — DAZN USA […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Pumps Up Garcia's 'Date' Night Fight

Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Pumps Up Garcia's 'Date' Night Fight 03:00

 Former champ De La Hoya has his sights set on a big win for the up-and-coming star Ryan Garcia in his Valentine's Day fight against Francisco Fonseca.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mike Tyson Revealed Why He Was Desperate To End His Fights With A KO In The First Round [Video]Mike Tyson Revealed Why He Was Desperate To End His Fights With A KO In The First Round

Mike Tyson Revealed Why He Was Desperate To End His Fights With A KO In The First Round

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:06Published

Teenager is making over £150K a year by playing the video game Fortnite [Video]Teenager is making over £150K a year by playing the video game Fortnite

A teenager is making over £150K ($200,000 USD) a year by playing the video game Fortnite - but he's saving nearly all the money he makes. Alex Benabe, 19, regularly plays for 12 to 24 hours..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca fight result: 'King Ry' dazzles again with vicious first-round KO win

Garcia wasted no time unleashing a brutal left hand to end the fight just moments after it began
CBS Sports

Boxing schedule 2020: All major upcoming bouts and results including Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

Here is a list of all the major fights scheduled to take place this year and the results of the biggest boxing fights of the year. February 14, Honda Center,...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

motionadven

Okedi Peter John Ryan Garcia stuns the crowd with first round knock out of Francisco Fonseca and then targeting Linares, Campbell, D… https://t.co/uBiqVjh2bQ 15 minutes ago

oscaritomiller

Oscar Miller Ryan Garcia stuns the crowd with first round knock out of Francisco Fonseca and then targeting Linares, Campbell, D… https://t.co/kYDhcevMli 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.