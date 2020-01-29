Ryan Garcia stuns the crowd with first round knock out of Francisco Fonseca and then targeting Linares, Campbell, Davis and Haney fights
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () Ryan Garcia recorded a first round knockout for the second successive fight, with Francisco Fonseca his latest victim. The 21-year-old lightweight beat Romero Duno in November and as soon as his Nicaraguan opponent fell in Anaheim, performed a cut-throat gesture as he walked to a neutral corner. The Ringside Angle 📲 pic.twitter.com/FiTrV84Rnu — DAZN USA […]