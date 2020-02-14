Global  

West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Matty Cash's injury-time strike earns draw against Baggies

West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Matty Cash's injury-time strike earns draw against Baggies

BBC Sport Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Matty Cash's thunderous late strike earns promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest a draw in a controversial game with leaders West Brom.
West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham Forest and Storm Dennis: The state of play

Albion take on Forest at The Hawthorns this coming weekend - might the fixture be affected by the weather?
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •BBC Local NewsNottingham PosttalkSPORTTeam Talk

'What a player he is' - Nottingham Forest player ratings from West Brom draw

'What a player he is' - Nottingham Forest player ratings from West Brom drawWest Bromwich Albion 2-2 Nottingham Forest reaction - The Reds twice came from behind to earn a point against the League leaders this afternoon, here are the...
Nottingham Post Also reported by •talkSPORTTamworth Herald

NFFC_ADAM69

adam 555 RT @SarcasticForest: BREAKING NEWS: West Bromwich Albion are to re-name The Hawthorns the Keith Stroud Arena in honour of the man of the ma… 4 minutes ago

BaggiesAddict

Baggies Addict West Brom 2 Nottingham Forest 2 - Report and pictures | Express and Star https://t.co/tA5PO5N7h2 6 minutes ago

Grandadred19663

Grandadred1966 RT @NFFC_TrentEnd: #NFFC West Brom 2-2 Forest An injury-time Matty Cash wonderstrike saw Nottingham Forest snatch a deserved point away at… 6 minutes ago

NFFC_TrentEnd

NFFC TrentEnd #NFFC West Brom 2-2 Forest An injury-time Matty Cash wonderstrike saw Nottingham Forest snatch a deserved point aw… https://t.co/fysNQDMDsu 7 minutes ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Matty Cash’s injury-time strike earns draw against Baggies… https://t.co/qoXbMBGeCx 11 minutes ago

ExpressandStar

Express & Star Four goals at the Hawthorns and a lot of rain #wba will be disappointed to only take a point away from another go… https://t.co/PFeVy0PNHD 12 minutes ago

kjmarriott57

Kevin Marriott RT @NFFC: 🚀 Cash strikes in the money time! An injury-time goal from Matty Cash saw #NFFC take a deserved point away at league leaders Wes… 14 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Matty Cash’s injury-time strike earns draw against Baggies https://t.co/Pi2xhcVkO4 17 minutes ago

