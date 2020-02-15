Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'A joy to watch' - The player ratings as West Brom are pegged back by Forest

'A joy to watch' - The player ratings as West Brom are pegged back by Forest

Sutton Coldfield Observer Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
'A joy to watch' - The player ratings as West Brom are pegged back by ForestWest Brom V Nottingham Forest | Here's our ratings as West Brom and Forest battle to a point.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'What a player he is' - Nottingham Forest player ratings from West Brom draw

'What a player he is' - Nottingham Forest player ratings from West Brom drawWest Bromwich Albion 2-2 Nottingham Forest reaction - The Reds twice came from behind to earn a point against the League leaders this afternoon, here are the...
Nottingham Post

West Brom v Nottingham Forest - LIVE

Expressandstar.com brings you live coverage of West Brom's Championship match against Nottingham Forest.
Express and Star Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield ObserverTamworth HeraldNottingham Post

Tweets about this

BaggiesAddict

Baggies Addict 'A joy to watch' - The player ratings as West Brom are pegged back by Forest | Birmingham Mail https://t.co/rWVQyZlu8u 24 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) 'A joy to watch' - The player ratings as West Brom are pegged back by Forest: https://t.co/Ob3N2UTr6D 24 minutes ago

WestBromNews

West Brom Live RT @ChapmanJ92: The ratings. Robinson my pick today, but special mention for Townsend #wba https://t.co/OWJhQxCFML 43 minutes ago

ChapmanJ92

Joe Chapman The ratings. Robinson my pick today, but special mention for Townsend #wba https://t.co/OWJhQxCFML 43 minutes ago

citehjoe

‎ً @Ronan_MUFC Yo mate just wondering if you could check out my YouTube channel and maybe drop a sub I do previews Rev… https://t.co/mKw6wo16Jx 4 hours ago

CalmCanavan

𝑱𝒂𝒄𝒌🐊 @Jackglasson2 Yo mate just wondering if you could check out my YouTube channel and maybe drop a sub I do previews R… https://t.co/s7644SHKn4 18 hours ago

pusi_11

Alastair Pusinelli RT @realsport101: Follow all our live updates around the #FIFA20 #WinterRefresh with upgrades, #OnesToWatch and Prime ICONs on the way http… 1 day ago

realsport101

RealSport Follow all our live updates around the #FIFA20 #WinterRefresh with upgrades, #OnesToWatch and Prime ICONs on the way https://t.co/NTcc5cVHsU 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.