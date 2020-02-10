Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () The Valentine's Day edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX brought Otis’s long-awaited date with Mandy Rose, Carmella's opportunity for the women's championship and a massive tag team match between The Miz and John Morrison against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.
