Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > West Brom 2 Nottingham Forest 2 - Report

West Brom 2 Nottingham Forest 2 - Report

Express and Star Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Albion were forced to make do with just a point after a dramatic finale saw Nottingham Forest snatch a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw at The Hawthorns.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

LIVE REPORT: The latest on a brush fire in Forest [Video]LIVE REPORT: The latest on a brush fire in Forest

LIVE REPORT: The latest on a brush fire in Forest

Credit: WFXRPublished

Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest [Video]Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest

Frank Lampard hailed Callum Hudson-Odoi for taking a “step forward” with his match-winning turn against Nottingham Forest. The 19-year-old endured a turbulent 2019 that included his England debut,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Brom vs Nottingham Forest LIVE commentary: Team news and exclusive talkSPORT 2 coverage from the Hawthorns

Championship leaders West Brom will be looking to put more pressure on their promotion rivals when they host Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s early kick-off....
talkSPORT Also reported by •Nottingham PostSutton Coldfield Observer

'A joy to watch' - The player ratings as West Brom are pegged back by Forest

'A joy to watch' - The player ratings as West Brom are pegged back by ForestWest Brom V Nottingham Forest | Here's our ratings as West Brom and Forest battle to a point
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Football FanCastNottingham Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NFFC_TrentEnd

NFFC TrentEnd #NFFC 'What a player he is' - Nottingham Forest player ratings from West Brom draw https://t.co/BF2IhhByut 12 seconds ago

NFFC_TrentEnd

NFFC TrentEnd #NFFC 'Worth £50m' - How Nottingham Forest fans celebrated Matty Cash's stunning equaliser https://t.co/ySUWKySLjG 13 seconds ago

NFFC_TrentEnd

NFFC TrentEnd #NFFC West Brom 2-2 Nottingham Forest live - report and reaction as Cash screamer earns point https://t.co/TT1Vbd4kcH 13 seconds ago

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot West Brom 2-2 Nottingham Forest live - report and reaction as Cash screamer earns point - Nottinghamshire Live https://t.co/QuaXXZXwXj 55 seconds ago

my234Radio

234Radio Ajayi In Action As West Brom Concede Late To Draw Nottingham Forest  https://t.co/GWGO54QRoT https://t.co/93h5FEoRyz 3 minutes ago

djokaymegamixer

The Nation’s Pride #Nigeria #Ultimate_LoveNG Ajayi In Action As West Brom Concede Late To Draw Nottingham Forest  https://t.co/6e5s8lY20b https://t.co/Z0PAzY0KGW 3 minutes ago

dlivefeeds

TheLiveFeeds. com West Brom 2-2 Nottingham Forest live – report and reaction as Cash screamer earns point… https://t.co/XNUrFR9Z5R 7 minutes ago

GoalcomNigeria

Goal Nigeria Ajayi's West Brom held at home by Nottingham Forest https://t.co/BSqrd2ox4c https://t.co/uu0pn8Ho67 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.